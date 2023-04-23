International Content Creators Day 2023: Celebrating the Craft of Digital Content Creation

International Creators Day is a celebration of creativity and innovation that takes place on April 23rd every year. It is a day to honour and recognize the contributions of creators from various fields such as art, music, literature, film and design. International Creators Day acknowledges the hard work, talent, and dedication of creators who bring unique ideas, stories, and creations into the world. It is also a reminder of the importance of protecting and respecting the rights of creators and their intellectual property. This day encourages people to appreciate and support the creative process, and to celebrate the valuable impact that creators have on our culture and society.

Faisal Khan, Founder of Motorbeam and FK-R, India’s first automobile creator, Gaurav Thakur, Indian YouTube Educators, the founder of GetSetFly Media, widely known for his authentic content around Science, Space, Technology & facts and Manoj Malhotra an avid traveler and vlogger who has covered 50 countries in the last 14 years and is known for his YouTube channel – Travelling Mantra are all, Animeta creators. In a candid chat, we understand what are the challenges of content creation in today’s world.

Faisal Khan, says, “I think the biggest challenge for me is to keep up with speed of content creation and matching it with a posting schedule. You end up shooting so much and then have to really figure out the timeline of putting all the content out without appearing spammy.”

International Creators Day also promotes the idea of lifelong learning and encourages individuals to engage in creative activities, such as writing, painting, playing music, dancing, or engaging in any form of artistic expression. It recognizes that creativity is not limited to professional artists, but is a fundamental aspect of being human, and everyone can benefit from expressing their creativity and appreciating the creative works of others.

Elaborating on expressing creativity, Gaurav Thakur, Animeta creator says, “Creativity is the rawest form of boldness a human can possess. It is a graceful display of unswerving audacity to think beyond the conforming norms of the status quo. It is the display of a wide gamut of imaginative and intellectual abilities that evolves contemporary thought and culture. A creator is as brave as a soldier who denies to be nothing but an authentic extension to his original thoughts and beliefs to create a positive impact. This creator’s day, let’s appreciate all the creators a little more as they’ve played significant roles in shaping our culture, values and lives.”

Content creation can be a fulfilling and rewarding process, but it also comes with its fair share of challenges. Coming up with fresh and original ideas for content can be a significant challenge for creators. Finding inspiration and creative motivation can be difficult, especially when working on a tight deadline or trying to keep up with the latest trends. Manoj Malhotra, content creator, says, “My main challenge as a creator is the present industry is becoming increasingly competitive due to an increase in the number of creators. To add to that the attention spans of audiences are shorter than ever. Personally as a travel blogger, the skyrocketing expenses of travel, sightseeing, and food, especially after the pandemic has caused significant challenges in creating travel content. Despite these obstacles, I remain passionate about sharing my experiences and inspiring others to explore the world. However, it’s important to acknowledge that the ROI for travel blogging has become less promising in recent times, and it takes a resilient spirit to keep going.”

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here