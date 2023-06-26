International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST DRUG ABUSE AND ILLICIT TRAFFICKING 2023: International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed on June 26 for creating awareness towards drug abuse and illegal dealing. The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed to create awareness regarding the negative effects of drug abuse and illegal trade in the same. The aim is to bring attention to the possible harm that drug abuse causes to individuals, families, and even communities.

INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST DRUG ABUSE AND ILLICIT TRAFFICKING: HISTORY

The United Nations General Assembly passed a decision regarding the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in December 1987. The main Worldwide Day Against Chronic Drug Use and Unlawful Dealing was observed on June 26, 1988. The primary aim of the day is to encourage individuals and communities to take action against drug abuse and illegal trafficking.

With the theme ‘Think Health, Not Drugs’, the first International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was organised. The day was observed with different types of activities like rallies, walks, and projects. Now the importance of the day has spread around the globe, which has led several countries to take part in it.

INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST DRUG ABUSE AND ILLICIT TRAFFICKING: SIGNIFICANCE

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking fills in a chance to bring issues to light about the risks, like the risk of substance addiction, and to encourage people to take major steps against the battle of drug abuse and illegal dealing around it.

The day primarily targets attracting attention to the dangers of drug abuse and its negative effects on different factors. However, it also focuses on the significance of drug abuse education and possible efforts to reduce its use.

Additionally, the day marks a focus on the illegal drug trade, which contributes to crime and somehow weakens the law. It provides a platform for promoting international cooperation and coordination in the battle against the global problem of drugs.

INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST DRUG ABUSE AND ILLICIT TRAFFICKING: THEME

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) announces the theme for the day, which serves as a focusing point for events and all the discussion around it. Looking into the world’s complex issue around drugs that affects millions of people. UNODC has announced the theme for 2023 as ‘People first: Stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention’.

The major areas on which the mission of 2023 will focus are: