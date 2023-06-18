International Day for Countering Hate Speech 2023: All You Need To Know

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR COUNTERING HATE SPEECH 2023: The International Day for Countering Hate Speech is marked every year on June 18. It serves as a vital reminder of the urgent need to address the global issue of hate speech. In a world where communication technologies have amplified their reach and impact, hate speech continues to fuel violence, intolerance, and division. This day holds great significance as it calls for collective action to counter the spread of divisive rhetoric and promote understanding, respect, and inclusivity.

The Day marked by UN General Assembly recognizes the devastating consequences of hate speech and reaffirms the commitment to human rights and equality. Read on to find out more about this day:

International Day for Countering Hate Speech 2023: History

The International Day for Countering Hate Speech is an important global initiative aimed at addressing the alarming rise of hate speech around the world. In July 2021, the UN General Assembly highlighted the urgent need to combat hate speech. Hence, they adopted a resolution emphasizing the promotion of inter-religious and intercultural dialogue to counter this phenomenon.

The resolution recognizes that discrimination and hate speech pose significant threats to human rights and social harmony. It calls upon all relevant actors, including States, to intensify their efforts in countering hate speech while adhering to international human rights law.

This significant day builds upon the UN Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech. This was launched on June 18, 2019. To commemorate the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, the United Nations encourages governments, international organizations, civil society groups, and individuals to organize events and initiatives that promote strategies for identifying, addressing, and countering hate speech.

It talks about the moral responsibility of each individual to firmly denounce hate speech and contribute to creating a world that values respect, understanding, and inclusivity.

International Day for Countering Hate Speech 2023: Significance

The significance of the International Day for Countering Hate Speech lies in its recognition of the devastating consequences of hate speech. It is a day that also shares its commitment to combatting this global issue.

With the rapid advancement of communication technologies, hate speech has gained a wider reach and impact. The day is significant in recognizing the urgent need to address this growing concern. The United Nations has consistently mobilized efforts to confront hatred in all its forms. By advocating for human rights, promoting the rule of law, and striving for equality and peace, the UN is dedicated to countering hate speech at every level.

The International Day for Countering Hate Speech serves as a platform to raise awareness and promote strategies that prevent the dissemination of hate speech. It is a day that also highlights its detrimental effects and emphasizes the UN’s commitment to human rights and inclusivity.