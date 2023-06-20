International Day For Yoga 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR YOGA 2023: Yoga is a wonderful approach to enhancing both your physical and emotional well-being. It’s a good method to connect with your body and mind. India is the country where yoga first emerged as a physical, mental, and spiritual discipline. The Sanskrit word “yoga," which means “to join or to unite," represents the fusion of the human body and the mind. It is currently practised in many different forms all over the world and is becoming more and more popular. Therefore, the International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA 2023 DATE

Every year on June 21, people around the world observe International Yoga Day. The goal of the day is to increase public awareness of the numerous advantages of yoga- for both physical and mental health and to motivate yoga practitioners all around the world.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA 2023 HISTORY

In 2014, a record-breaking 175 member states supported the draught resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga, which India had submitted to the UN General Assembly. The suggestion was initially presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action—a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature." The first International Day of Yoga celebration took place on June 21, 2015.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA 2023 THEME

The theme for this year’s Yoga Day celebration is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam". It refers to the concept of “One Earth, One Family, and One Future" and aims to bring everyone together for the cause of health and fitness.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA 2023 SIGNIFICANCE

Yoga is a way to energise your body, mind, and spirit. It encourages self-healing, improves self-awareness, and aids in achieving equilibrium and harmony. The multiple health concerns, lack of fitness, and other problems make it crucial that everyone incorporates yoga into their daily routine.