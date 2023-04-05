International Day of Conscience 2023: History, Significance and Quotes to Share

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF CONSCIENCE 2023: Conscience is the ability of a person to distinguish between what’s right and what’s wrong. The ability guides the person to be compassionate, and be thoughtful of one’s actions. Conscience allows people to have a moral backbone and to protect those who are weak. International Conscience Day is celebrated on April 5 to promote peace. To lead a conscientious life, one must respect human rights and dignity as well as protect other living beings. Below, we look at the history and significance of International Day of Conscience.

International Day of Conscience: History

A global campaign for the Declaration of International Day of Conscience was launched at the United Nations, New York on February 5, 2019 by the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL). The Kingdom of Bahrain had submitted a draft resolution titled “Promoting the Culture of Peace with Love and Conscience.” The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in its 73rd session, on July 25, 2019, adopted that draft resolution and declared April 5 as the International Day of Conscience.

In the resolution, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, it was urged that human beings should treat each other with compassion and develop a sense of brotherhood to prevent cruelty.

The UNGA declaration also mentioned the necessity of maintaining peaceful relations irrespective of religion, language, race or sex and to protect future generations from the violence of wars.

International Day of Conscience: Significance

Dialogue and agreements between various international and national entities is essential to create a lasting culture of peace ruled by love, fellow-feeling and above all, conscience. The International Day of Conscience provides a public platform for this culture of leading a conscientious life.

International Day of Conscience: Quotes

“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.”

- Martin Luther King Jr., A Testament of Hope: The Essential Writings and Speeches “Labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called conscience.” - George Washington, Rules of Civility And Other Writings & Speeches A good conscience is eight parts of courage.” - Robert Louis Stevenson, David Balfour

