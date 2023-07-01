International Day Of Cooperatives 2023: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF COOPERATIVES 2023: Prepare yourself to join hands and commemorate the profound strength of cooperation on the International Day of Cooperatives 2023. This special occasion brings individuals, communities, and organisations from all corners of the world together to celebrate the remarkable impact of cooperative enterprises. Together, we will pay tribute to the spirit of cooperation that has transformed countless lives and shape communities on a global scale.

International Day Of Cooperatives 2023 Date

International Day Of Cooperatives is observed on July 1. It is celebratedon the first Saturday of July.

International Day Of Cooperatives 2023 Theme

The theme for International Day of Cooperatives 2023 is “Cooperatives for Sustainable Development." With this theme, Gilbert F. Houngbo, the Director of the International Labour Organisation, invites us to recognize the vital role that cooperatives play in achieving sustainable development goals. It’s a call to action, urging us to harness the power of cooperation to address pressing global challenges.

International Day Of Cooperatives History

The roots of the International Day of Cooperatives can be traced back to the early 20th century when the cooperative movement gained momentum across the globe. In 1923, the International Cooperative Alliance established the first International Cooperative Day to commemorate the ideals and principles of cooperation.

International Day Of Cooperatives Significance

The International Day of Cooperatives celebrates the transformative power of cooperation in our societies. Cooperatives play a crucial role in fostering economic and social development, promoting equality, empowering marginalized communities, and creating sustainable livelihoods. They embody the values of solidarity, self-help, and democratic decision-making, ensuring that no one is left behind.

International Day Of Cooperatives 2023 Wishes and quotes: