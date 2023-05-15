International Day Of Families 2023: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FAMILIES 2023: The International Day of Families is an annual celebration that takes place on May 15 to highlight the importance of families in society. Families are the foundation of every community, and they play a critical role in the social, emotional, and economic well-being of individuals. This day offers an opportunity to reflect on the significant role that these social units play in our lives and to acknowledge the challenges that families face today. It is a time to celebrate the diversity of families around the world and to recognise the many contributions that they have made to society.

International Day Of Families 2023: History

In the 1980s, the United Nations began focusing on family-related issues, leading to the proclamation of the International Year of the Family in 1994. In 1993, the International Day of Families was established to increase awareness of the social, economic, and demographic processes affecting families.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted in 2015 by all 193-member states of the UN recognise the importance of families and family-oriented policies in achieving SDGs, which aim to eliminate discrimination, poverty, abuse and environmental destruction.

International Day Of Families 2023: Theme

This year, the International Day of Families theme is “Demographic Trends and Families”. The event will feature the launch of a background paper on this topic, as well as the presentation of the World Social Report 2023 “Leaving No One Behind in an Ageing World”.

Additionally, there will be a presentation on intergenerational equity and solidarity, an overview of policy recommendations, and presentations on civil society initiatives. The event will also include an interactive discussion, providing an opportunity for people to share their perspectives and ideas on how to address the challenges faced by families in a changing demographic landscape.

International Day Of Families 2023: Significance

top videos

The International Day of Families is significant because it highlights the importance of families in our lives and societies. Families are the basic units of society, and they play a crucial role in nurturing and supporting individuals throughout their lives. The day provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges that families face, including poverty, social exclusion, and discrimination.

It also promotes the development of family-friendly policies and programs that can help the social unit to thrive. By recognising the significance of families and promoting their well-being, the International Day of Families contributes to the achievement of SDGs and helps to build a more just, equitable, and sustainable world.