International Day of Happiness 2023: Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF HAPPINESS 2023, IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: The International Day of Happiness is celebrated on March 20 every year. It attempts to promote the significance of staying happy and ensuring the general welfare of all people. The day was first observed in 2013 by the United Nations. This was an initiative that was first stressed by Bhutan, which believed in the importance of national happiness.

The International Day of Happiness reminds us that when we start to recognise the relevance of happiness, we will live longer and be more productive in life. One can start by sharing some warm wishes and quotes with their friends and family and encourage them to be happy.

International Day of Happiness 2023: Quotes

“Happiness doesn’t depend on what we have, but it does depend on how we feel towards what we have. We can be happy with little and miserable with much." – William D. Hoard “The only thing that will make you happy is being happy with who you are." – Goldie Hawn “If you want to be happy, be." – Leo Tolstoy “The best way to cheer yourself up is to try to cheer someone else up." — Mark Twain “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." — Mahatma Gandhi “The most important thing is to enjoy your life – to be happy – it’s all that matters." — Audrey Hepburn “Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life." – Omar Khayyam “Folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be." ― Abraham Lincoln

International Day of Happiness 2023: Wishes

The most wonderful thing you can do is to continue to be happy and to share happiness with others. Best wishes on International Day of Happiness. Happiness is something that we constantly undervalue, despite the fact that it is one of the most crucial aspects of life. International Day of Happiness may fill your life with fun. Happiness is a quality that comes from within and cannot be purchased with money. Remain positive and stress-free on this International Day of Happiness. One thing that makes life easier for us is happiness. Because life is too short to be unhappy, let’s make an effort to always be joyful. Best wishes on International Day of Happiness. On this joyous occasion of International Day of Happiness, make a list of all the nice things in your life and give yourself reasons to be glad. Discovering joy in everyday occurrences will ensure that you experience happiness all the time. Warm wishes to you on this Happiness Day!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here