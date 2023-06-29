International Day of the Tropics 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts

Every Year, International Day of the Tropics is observed on June 29. Tropics are the areas encircling the Earth’s equator, situated between the Tropic of Cancer in the Northern Hemisphere and the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere. This day is observed to recognize the remarkable diversity of tropical regions and draw attention to the unique challenges and opportunities they encounter. The day serves as a platform to highlight the immense variety found in the tropics, share stories and expertise, evaluate advancements in these regions, and celebrate the diverse cultures and potential within tropical nations. Scroll down to know more about the history and significance of this day:

International Day of the Tropics 2023: History

James Cook University of Australia, alongside 11 other research institutions, released an inaugural State of the Tropics Report on June 29, 2014. The report specifically mentioned that the population present in the Tropical region is expected to rise from 40 percent to 50 percent by the year 2050. It looked into various environmental, social, and economic factors to acknowledge the quality of life in tropical regions.

Considering the significance of the report, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/70/267 in 2016, designating June 29 as an official annual observance of International Day of the Tropics, celebrating the anniversary of the report’s release.

International Day of the Tropics 2023: Significance

International Day of the Tropics is marked annually to draw attention towards numerous challenges faced by the nations present in the tropical areas and the extensive implications these issues carry. This event serves as a gentle reminder of the crucial role played by the tropical countries in advancing the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting their importance in global sustainability efforts.

Interesting Facts about tropics: