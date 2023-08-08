International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance and Key Facts

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE WORLD’S INDIGENOUS PEOPLES 2023: The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is celebrated annually on 9 August. It was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1994, in resolution 49/214. The date marks the first meeting, in 1982, of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations. The day provides an opportunity for indigenous peoples to share their perspectives and concerns on a global stage. It also aims to promote a better understanding of indigenous issues among governments, non-governmental organizations, and the general public.

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2023 Theme

The theme for the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples in 2023 is Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for Self-determination.

This theme highlights the important role that indigenous youth play in promoting and protecting the rights of their peoples. Indigenous youth are often at the forefront of movements for social change, and they are using their voices to raise awareness of the challenges facing their communities. They are also using their skills and talents to build a better future for their people.

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples: History and Significance

The United Nations (UN) established this observance in 1994 through a resolution passed by the General Assembly. The date was chosen to coincide with the day of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations in 1982.

The day provides an opportunity for indigenous peoples to share their perspectives and concerns on a global stage. It also aims to promote a better understanding of indigenous issues among governments, non-governmental organizations, and the general public. Over the years, different themes have been chosen to focus attention on specific aspects of indigenous rights and well-being.

