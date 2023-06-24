International Day of Women in Diplomacy 2023: History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF WOMEN IN DIPLOMACY 2023: International Day of Women in Diplomacy (IDWID), observed on June 24, annually, celebrates inspiring women in fields of diplomacy and decision-making, around the world. While Armenian ambassador Diana Abgar is considered as the first female diplomat of the 20th century, female heads of state, like former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, former Minister of External Affairs of India, Sushma Swaraj, are some of the names that have played a vital role in representing their nation before the world. Today, Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative/Ambassador of India to the United Nations, New York, continues the tradition. Below, we will look at the history and significance of IDWID.

International Day of Women in Diplomacy 2023 Theme

The theme, “Breaking Barriers, Shaping the Future: Women in Diplomacy for Sustainable Development” has been chosen for this year’s IDWID Inaugural Forum, organised by the Royal Academy of Science International Trust (RASIT). Increase in the number of women taking part in the decision-making and diplomatic roles is a vital aspect of women empowerment and gender equality; which are essential to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The theme was selected to highlight these issues.

International Day of Women in Diplomacy History

IDWID was created just last year, at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which began on September 14, 2021 and concluded on September 13, 2022. The resolution was adopted by the UNGA on June 20, 2022. It recognised that as part of the 2030 SDG target, highlighting women’s contributions in diplomacy, the need for equal participation of women in decision-making was a vital need. To this end the UNGA declared June 24 as the International Day of Women in Diplomacy.

International Day of Women in Diplomacy Significance

As of January 2023, there 34 women serve as heads of state and/or government of 31 countries. It has been found that the involvement of women in matters of governance and diplomatic issues help in better outcomes. The laws they pass appear to be more beneficial for the masses and for the environment. The International Day of Women in Diplomacy celebrates these strengths of women in order to help usher in more gender equality in the world.