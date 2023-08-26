CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » International Dog Day 2023: A Celebration of Man's Best Friend!
2-MIN READ

International Dog Day 2023: A Celebration of Man's Best Friend!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 06:00 IST

Mumbai, India

International Dog Day 2023: This global observance extends its appreciation to all dogs, regardless of their breed or lineage. (Image: Shutterstock)

International Dog Day is celebrated to honour these furry companions and the special place they hold in our hearts. Check out History, Significance, Types of Dogs and Benefits of Owning a Dog here.

INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2023: In a world where unconditional love and companionship are treasured, it’s no wonder that dogs have earned the title of “human’s best friend." To honour these furry companions and the special place they hold in our hearts, August 26 is celebrated as International Dog Day.

This global observance extends its appreciation to all dogs, regardless of their breed or lineage. It also serves as a poignant reminder of the countless dogs in need of rescue each year. The day pays homage to the dedicated dogs that serve tirelessly to save lives, provide comfort, and ensure our safety. From safeguarding individuals to assisting law enforcement, dogs put their lives on the line every day.

International Dog Day: History

The inception of International Dog Day traces back to 2004 when Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, and Author, Colleen Paige, founded the occasion. Colleen, also known for establishing other animal-focused days, initiated International Dog Day to emphasise the importance of animals globally and encourage for adoption.

August 26 holds special significance as the chosen date. On this day, Colleen’s family welcomed their first dog, a “Sheltie," from a local animal shelter. This heartfelt memory of a 10-year-old Colleen’s connection with her furry companion gave rise to a day that now reverberates with gratitude for all dogs.

Types of Dogs

  1. German Shepherd
    Originally bred as military working dogs, German Shepherds display their exceptional intelligence, loyalty, athleticism, and protective nature. These dogs were employed as sentries, messengers, and even ammo carriers during World War I. Their military legacy lives on, making them one of the most popular choices for security and service.
  2. Bulldog
    The English Bulldog, often simply called Bulldog, has transitioned from its bull-baiting origins in the 13th century to become an affectionate and cherished breed. Their unique traits and endearing nature have endeared them to families seeking loyal companions.
  3. Poodle
    Renowned for their intelligence, Poodles rank among the world’s smartest breeds. Their high trainability and adaptability make them excellent for various tasks. Poodles thrive when given responsibilities, making them versatile and dynamic partners.

Benefits of Owning a Dog

  1. Dogs make you feel loved
    Dogs provide unwavering love and emotional support, combating feelings of isolation and loneliness. Their presence brings comfort and a sense of connection, even during solitary moments.
  2. Dogs encourage you to move
    Dog owners find themselves walking nearly 300 minutes per week on average, a stark contrast to those without canine companions. This regular exercise not only benefits the dogs but also promotes a healthier lifestyle for their owners.
  3. Dogs Evoke Love Out of You
    The irresistible charm of dogs, particularly puppies, triggers a primal caregiver response in humans. Their “infant schema" facial features evoke an innate affection that fosters a deep bond between humans and their furry friends.

first published:August 26, 2023, 06:00 IST
