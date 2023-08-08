International Female Orgasm Day 2023: Prioritising Pleasure As A Form Of Personal Wellness

In our fast-paced world, the concept of personal wellness has evolved beyond just physical health. It now encompasses mental, emotional, and social well-being. As we celebrate International Female Orgasm Day, it’s essential to recognize that pleasure plays a significant role in overall personal wellness, especially for women.

“Pleasure is a fundamental aspect of human existence, often linked to happiness and fulfilment. However, society has sometimes shied away from discussing the topic, particularly when it comes to female pleasure. Breaking free from these taboos is vital for promoting genuine well-being,” says Simran Balar Jain, Sex - Ed Content Creator and Founder, UnBound, Wellness and Hygiene brand.

Embracing pleasure as a form of personal wellness involves understanding and celebrating one’s body and desires without shame or judgement. “It’s about recognizing that pleasure isn’t just a luxury; it’s a crucial aspect of self-care and self-discovery. By prioritising pleasure, women can tap into their inner strength and authenticity, fostering a deeper sense of connection with themselves and others,” adds Jain.

The benefits of prioritising pleasure are far-reaching. Jain states, “Physically, it can lead to a stronger immune system, reduced stress levels, and improved sleep. Emotionally, it boosts self-esteem and reduces anxiety and depression. Additionally, embracing pleasure can enhance relationships, promoting open communication and intimacy with partners.”

Unfortunately, societal pressures and unrealistic standards often lead women to neglect their pleasure, putting other people’s needs before their own. As a result, many women experience a disconnection from their bodies and desires, hindering their journey towards holistic well-being.

“To prioritise pleasure as a form of personal wellness, women must first break the silence surrounding the topic. Open and honest discussions about female pleasure empower individuals to reclaim their bodies and challenge harmful stereotypes. Education and awareness play crucial roles in dismantling misconceptions and fostering a more accepting society,” opines Jain.

It’s essential to remember that pleasure is a personal journey, and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Women should feel encouraged to explore what brings them joy and satisfaction, free from societal expectations.

On this International Female Orgasm Day, let’s celebrate the power of pleasure in promoting personal wellness. “By acknowledging and embracing female pleasure, we take a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and empowered society. Let’s encourage open conversations, provide support, and celebrate the diverse expressions of pleasure that contribute to our overall well-being,” signs off Jain.

Prioritizing pleasure is not only an act of self-love but also a revolutionary step towards holistic personal wellness. Let us empower each other to embrace our desires, dispel taboos, and create a world where pleasure is celebrated, not shamed.