International Girls in ICT Day 2023: History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes

INTERNATIONAL GIRLS IN ICT DAY 2023: International Girls in ICT Day is an annual event celebrated on the fourth Thursday of April to encourage and empower girls and young women to explore and pursue careers in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). This year, it is being observed on April 27 with the theme “Digital Skills for Life". Despite the significant role of ICT in our lives, a relatively small percentage of women globally opt for higher education in ICT-related fields, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

International Girls in ICT Day 2023: History

International Girls in ICT Day was declared by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on April 8, 2011, to encourage women to pursue careers in information and communication technologies. The Day has been celebrated globally since its inception, with over 11,400 events held in 171 countries and more than 3,77,000 girls and young women participating.

Governments, ICT regulatory bodies, businesses, academic institutions, UN agencies, and NGOs support the event, which provides opportunities for girls to learn about ICT, meet role models and mentors, and explore various career paths in the industry.

International Girls in ICT Day 2023: Significance

This day helps to promote gender equality and diversity in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). It raises awareness about the gender gap in the tech industry and inspires women to consider careers in ICT.

By encouraging girls to pursue technology-related education and careers, we can help to address the underrepresentation of women in the sector and ensure that innovation and progress are inclusive and representative of all voices. This is especially important given the increasing role that technology plays in our lives and the need for diverse perspectives to drive innovation and solve global challenges.

International Girls in ICT Day 2023: Quotes

“Technology is best when it brings people together”- Matt Mullenweg “We need to be serious about supporting and nurturing our girls if we are serious about building a better, stronger, and fairer future”- Hillary Clinton “I think it’s very important to get more women into computing. My slogan is: Computing is too important to be left to men." - Karen Spärck Jones “Women shouldn’t be afraid to put themselves forward.” - Sarah Wood

