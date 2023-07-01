International Joke Day 2023: Best Jokes, Benefits of Sharing it, Quotes, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL JOKE DAY 2023: Every year, July 1 is globally celebrated as International Jokes Day, a day dedicated to the art of humour and laughter. The ability to crack a joke is seen as a reflection of one’s sense of humour, bringing joy and laughter to those around them. In the midst of our busy and stressful lives, these jokes provide a much-needed respite from the chaos, offering a momentary escape from our daily routines and overthinking.

INTERNATIONAL JOKE DAY 2023: HISTORY

The history of International Jokes Day traces back to 1994 when novelist Wayne Reinagel introduced the holiday. He created this day as a means to promote his debut joke book, titled “250 Funniest Office Jokes, Memos, and Cartoon Pinups." By selecting July 1, Reinagel strategically placed the holiday at the midpoint of the year, allowing people to enjoy a humorous break as they reflect on the past months and look forward to the remainder of the year.

INTERNATIONAL JOKE DAY 2023: SIGNIFICANCE

In our daily lives, humour is quite vital. We all interpret comedy differently in a situation or a statement, and our reactions may differ accordingly. A life bereft of humour will turn out to be dull and depressing. Nowadays, a joke is no longer transferred verbally or through text. It has evolved in the form of reels, memes, and the popularity of stand-up comedy. This day aims to acknowledge all these means that bring positivity to our everyday lives and also help us smile amid challenging times.

INTERNATIONAL JOKE DAY 2023: BENEFITS OF SHARING A JOKE

Sharing jokes with people has multiple advantages. One can easily reconnect with a long-lost friend or simply stay in touch with people around them. Further, it can lighten the mood when a discussion gets heated unexpectedly. You can cheer up someone who is having a bad day. For a person who is sick, it can help them feel lively and rejuvenated. However, one must keep in mind that good humour should never hurt anyone’s sentiments or belittle them.

INTERNATIONAL JOKE DAY 2023: QUOTES

“I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts." –Will Rogers “Forgive, O Lord, my little jokes on Thee, and I’ll forgive Thy great big joke on me." –Robert Frost “A person reveals his character by nothing so clearly as the joke he resents." – Georg Christoph Lichtenberg “Kissing the frog to get the prince is a waste of a perfectly good frog." — Jim Benton “I don’t mind making jokes, but I don’t want to look like one." ― Marilyn Monroe “Most jokes state a bitter truth." ― Larry Gelbart

INTERNATIONAL JOKE DAY 2023: JOKES TO SHARE