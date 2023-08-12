International Lefthanders Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Facts and How to Celebrate

INTERNATIONAL LEFTHANDERS DAY 2023: International Lefthanders Day is celebrated on August 13 every year to raise awareness of the unique skills and talents of left-handed people. Only about 10% of the world’s population is left-handed, so this day is a great opportunity to celebrate our left-handed friends and family. Left-handed people are often more creative and intelligent, and they are also more likely to be entrepreneurs and leaders.

So on August 13, join us in celebrating International Lefthanders Day! Wear something red, use your left hand for everything you do, and learn about some of the amazing left-handed people who have made a difference in the world.

International Lefthanders Day 2023 Theme

The theme for International Lefthanders Day 2023 is “Left Handers in Sports." This theme celebrates the many left-handed athletes who have achieved great things in their respective sports. Diego Maradona, Pele and Lionel Messi are few of greatest lefties in football.

International Lefthanders Day 2023: History and Significance

International Lefthanders Day was first celebrated in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell, the founder of Lefthanders International, Inc. The holiday was created to raise awareness of the challenges that left-handed people face in a world that is designed for right-handers. It is also a day to celebrate the unique skills and talents of left-handed people.

International Lefthanders Day 2023: Interesting Facts

Only about 10% of the world’s population is left-handed. Left-handed people are more likely to be creative and intelligent. Left-handed people are also more likely to be entrepreneurs and leaders. Some famous left-handed people include Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Sharma, Albert Einstein, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and Oprah Winfrey.

International Lefthanders Day 2023: How To Celebrate