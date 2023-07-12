International Malala Day 2023: Who is Malala Yousafzai? 10 Facts About The Youngest Nobel Laureate

INTERNATIONAL MALALA DAY 2023: Malala Day, observed annually on July 12th, is a global celebration honouring the remarkable courage and unwavering dedication of Malala Yousafzai. She is a Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate. Malala’s advocacy for girls’ education and her unwavering stance against the oppressive rule of the Taliban have earned her international acclaim.

Undeterred by this injustice, Malala fearlessly stood up for the right to education, risking her life to attend school and inspiring countless others to do the same. Malala Day serves as a reminder of her extraordinary advocacy and the ongoing pursuit of quality education for all.

THE ATTACK

Sadly, Malala’s boldness made her a target of the Taliban. In October 2012, at the tender age of 15, she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman while on her way to school. Despite the trauma she faced, Malala’s spirit remained unbroken.She miraculously survived and continued her fight for education, becoming an even stronger voice for children’s rights.

10 FACTS ABOUT MALALA YOUSAFZAI

Malala Yousafzai, born on July 12, 1997, is a Pakistani activist and the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 at the age of 17 for her advocacy of girls’ education. Malala’s activism began when she was just 11 years old, writing a blog for the BBC Urdu service under a pseudonym to document her life under the Taliban occupation in the Swat Valley of Pakistan. She spoke out against the ban on girls’ education imposed by the Taliban and called for the right to education for all. In October 2012, Malala was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman while returning home from school. The attack received worldwide attention, and Malala was flown to the United Kingdom for medical treatment. She made a remarkable recovery and continued her activism with even greater determination. Despite the assassination attempt, Malala remained resilient and continued to advocate for girls’ education globally. She co-authored the memoir “I Am Malala: The Story of the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban," which was published in 2013 and became an international bestseller. Malala founded the Malala Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for girls’ education and empowering young girls to achieve their potential. The organization works in regions around the world, including Pakistan, Nigeria, Jordan, and Kenya, to support girls’ education initiatives. In 2013, Malala delivered a speech at the United Nations headquarters on her 16th birthday, which further amplified her message and made her a global symbol of the fight for education and gender equality. The UN declared July 12 as “Malala Day" to honor her dedication to education. Malala has received numerous awards and honors for her activism. Apart from the Nobel Peace Prize, she has been recognized with the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the Harvard Foundation’s Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award, and honorary Canadian citizenship, among others. Continuing her education, Malala enrolled at the University of Oxford in 2017, where she studied Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE). She graduated in June 2020 with a bachelor’s degree. In recent years, Malala has expanded her focus beyond education to advocate for refugees, particularly those displaced by the Syrian civil war. She has visited refugee camps and called for greater support and opportunities for refugee children. Malala’s story has inspired millions around the world, and she has become a prominent voice for young people’s rights and education globally. She continues to speak at conferences, engage in activism, and use her platform to raise awareness about the importance of education and gender equality.

How to Celebrate Malala Day

Learn about Malala’s inspiring journey

Discover more about Malala’s life, her struggles, and her advocacy work. Read her memoir, “I Am Malala," or watch her speeches and interviews to understand her profound impact on the world. Support education initiatives

Donate to organisations like the Malala Fund or other education-focused charities that work towards providing quality education to children in marginalised communities. Share Malala’s message

Use social media platforms to spread Malala’s message of education and equality. Share her quotes, stories, and insights, inspiring others to join the cause. Engage in local community projects

Get involved in educational initiatives within your own community. Volunteer at schools, libraries, or organisations that promote access to education for underprivileged children.

Her remarkable journey has shown us the importance of standing up for what we believe in and fighting for every child’s right to education. On this day, let us reflect on her incredible impact and continue working towards a world where every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.