International No Diet Day 2023: History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

INTERNATIONAL NO DIET DAY 2023: International No Diet Day is celebrated on May 6 annually. Unrealistic body expectations and pressure have led to eating disorders, low self-esteem, bullying, and unrealistic diets for a large number of people, particularly women. The day aims to break the shackles of body shaming and increase acceptance of people of all body types. The focus is on self-love and feeling beautiful in one’s own skin.

International No Diet Day 2023: History

In 1992, English feminist Mary Evans Young had had enough of her long battles with anorexia, bullying, and body image problems. She started the first International No Diet Day celebrations in the UK. It was celebrated by around 12 women with a small picnic and “Ditch That Diet" stickers. In 1993, the movement went global, and the date was changed to May 6 in order to avoid clashes with the Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

International No Diet Day 2023: Significance

A light blue ribbon serves as a symbol for International No Diet Day’s mission of body acceptance and body shape diversity. The day is recognised for the following reasons:

To educate individuals on the proper, responsible, and efficient ways to diet. Help individuals to take a break from rigorous fasting and encourage them to consume their favourite foods without being concerned about calories. Support and celebrate the diversity of body sizes. To attempt an end to body shaming, fatphobia, and weight prejudice.

International No Diet Day 2023: How to celebrate

Have a comforting meal- Let go of all diet charts and routines for a day and enjoy a fulfilling plate with all your favourite items. It is important to remember that a little bit of everything is necessary for our consumption. Each food item has its own benefits, so eliminating them can also mean we have an unbalanced diet.

Promote body positivity- Take time out to learn more about the movement and practise it in your daily lives. Begin by accepting your own body and prioritising self-care. Encourage others around you to feel free to talk about their insecurities related to body image. Take a step forward to call out people who shame others.

Campaigns and awareness programmes- Participate in or organise an event that publicly addresses the issue of body shaming. Use creative ways, such as plays, advertisements, and social media, for better reach.

