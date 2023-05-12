International Nurses Day 2023: Theme, History And Significance

INTERNATIONAL NURSES DAY 2023: The term ‘nurse’ comes from an ancient profession of wet nurses, who would breastfeed children of others. This practice came about when some mothers either had to give up their kids or had to earn a living to support their own families. While the nursing profession, today, is no longer related to breastfeeding children, it evolved from the central idea of nurturing and caring for the vulnerable.

Modern nurses are healthcare employees who work with doctors, physiotherapists and psychologists to help patients recover. May 12 is celebrated every year, across the globe as International Nurses Day. Below, we look at the theme of this year’s event, its history and its significance.

International Nurses Day 2023: Theme

The theme for 2023 International Nurses Day, as revealed by the International Council of Nurses (ICN), is - “Our Nurses. Our Future.” It mentions what ICN and the global nursing society need in the coming years to tackle global health challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. The ICN intends to make the role of nurses more visible before healthcare policymakers so that they could work efficiently together to improve global health.

International Nurses Day 2023: History

Since 1965, the ICN has celebrated International Nurses Day. May 12 was selected for the celebration as it is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

Each year, the ICN produces and distributes resources and evidence that are designed to help nurses and the public at large. The kits include a campaign poster, mentioning the theme, a social media toolkit, a report of prescriptive evidence, and a Charter for Change that mentions 10 policies that governments and employers need to adopt to develop and sustain healthcare systems that are accessible to all, affordable, responsive and safe.

International Nurses Day 2023: Significance

Nurses are on the front lines of healthcare across the globe. International Nurses Day honours their life-saving work and their sacrifices, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The day also serves to remind us of the selfless care Florence Nightingale provided to the wounded and dying soldiers in the Crimean War.