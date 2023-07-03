International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023: History, Significance, Quotes and Messages

INTERNATIONAL PLASTIC BAG FREE DAY 2023: July 3 is observed as International Plastic Bag Free Day to raise awareness of the serious and urgent problem of plastic pollution in the environment. It is critical because plastic poses a significant threat to the ecosystem, particularly to terrestrial and marine species, compromising the safety of future generations. This day aims to urge individuals and governments to wake up to this concern and take action.

International Plastic Bag Free Day: History

On July 3, 2008, Rezero, a member of Zero Waste Europe (ZWE), initiated the inaugural International Plastic Bag Free Day. In its first year, the occasion was only observed in Catalonia. However, a year later, ZWE introduced the European Union to the International Plastic Bag Free Day. Their effective campaigns took time to develop, but the organisation eventually succeeded in persuading a number of governments to start taking steps to minimise the use of single-use plastic.

International Plastic Bag Free Day: Significance

This day strives to limit the use of plastic bags because they harm the environment. Plastic bags are a major source of pollution and pose a number of environmental and health risks. Plastic clogs drainage systems and harms marine life if it ends up in bodies of water. These take thousands of years to decompose in a landfill, International Plastic Bag Free Day highlights the negative effects of plastic usage in order to encourage people to use it less.

