International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023: History, Significance, Quotes and Messages

INTERNATIONAL PLASTIC BAG FREE DAY 2023: July 3 is observed as International Plastic Bag Free Day to raise awareness of the serious and urgent problem of plastic pollution in the environment. It is critical because plastic poses a significant threat to the ecosystem, particularly to terrestrial and marine species, compromising the safety of future generations. This day aims to urge individuals and governments to wake up to this concern and take action.
International Plastic Bag Free Day: History
On July 3, 2008, Rezero, a member of Zero Waste Europe (ZWE), initiated the inaugural International Plastic Bag Free Day. In its first year, the occasion was only observed in Catalonia. However, a year later, ZWE introduced the European Union to the International Plastic Bag Free Day. Their effective campaigns took time to develop, but the organisation eventually succeeded in persuading a number of governments to start taking steps to minimise the use of single-use plastic.
International Plastic Bag Free Day: Significance
This day strives to limit the use of plastic bags because they harm the environment. Plastic bags are a major source of pollution and pose a number of environmental and health risks. Plastic clogs drainage systems and harms marine life if it ends up in bodies of water. These take thousands of years to decompose in a landfill, International Plastic Bag Free Day highlights the negative effects of plastic usage in order to encourage people to use it less.
International Plastic Bag Free Day: Messages and Quotes
- Plastic Bag Free Day serves as a reminder that all kinds of plastic should be outlawed before they annihilate all forms of life on the planet.
- International Plastic Bag Free Day is an opportunity to make a vow that by not using plastic bags every day, we may make the world a better place to live.
- Plastic garbage pollutes not only the land but also the air and water, which are necessary for all living creatures. Plastic Bag Free Day serves as a reminder to avoid using plastic bags.
- Although it is not possible to totally remove prior plastic waste, we may begin to minimise using it now. Let us make a pledge not to use plastic bags on this Day.
- Nature has provided us with numerous gifts. It’s time to give back to nature. Let us offer Nature the gift of “no plastic" on Plastic Bag Free Day.
- Everyone should celebrate Plastic Bag Free Day by bringing their own bags to the stores to pick up their purchases.
- “Plastic pollution is a global issue: killing wildlife, contaminating our oceans and waters, and lasting far longer than it is used." – Leonardo DiCaprio
- “Plastic waste is now found in the most remote areas of the planet. It kills marine life and is doing major harm to communities that depend on fishing and tourism." – Antonio Guterres
- “There is no such thing as ‘away’. When we throw anything away, it must go somewhere." – Annie Leonard
- “Plastic pollution-free world is not a choice but a commitment to life – a commitment to the next generation." – Amit Ray
- “The plastic pollution problem does not start at the middle of the ocean; [it] does not start on our shores or in our rivers: It starts on land. Solutions should be found on land, its source." – Merijn Tinga