International Sculpture Day 2023: Quotes, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL SCULPTURE DAY 2023: International Sculpture Day is a global celebration of sculpture that takes place annually on April 24th. The day is dedicated to promoting the creation, understanding, and appreciation of sculpture as an art form, and to encourage people to engage with sculptures in their communities and around the world.

INTERNATIONAL SCULPTURE DAY 2023: HISTORY

International Sculpture Day was first established in 2015 by the International Sculpture Center (ISC), a nonprofit organization based in the United States that is dedicated to advancing the creation and understanding of sculpture. The day was created as a way to bring attention to the art of sculpture and to encourage people to explore and appreciate the many ways that sculpture can be expressed.

INTERNATIONAL SCULPTURE DAY 2023: SIGNIFICANCE

International Sculpture Day serves as a way to celebrate and highlight the important role that sculpture plays in our world. Sculpture has been used for thousands of years to express ideas, tell stories, and create beauty, and it continues to be an important art form today.

By celebrating International Sculpture Day, we can help to raise awareness about the many ways that sculpture enriches our lives, and inspire others to explore this art form for themselves.

INTERNATIONAL SCULPTURE DAY 2023: QUOTES

“Sculpture is the art of the intelligence." - Pablo Picasso “A sculpture is just a painting cut out and stood up somewhere." - Frank Stella “Sculpture is the art of the hole and the lump." - Auguste Rodin “Sculpture is the only branch of the visual arts that is specifically concerned with the three-dimensional representation of form." - Herbert Read “Every block of stone has a statue inside it and it is the task of the sculptor to discover it." – Michelangelo

