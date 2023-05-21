International Tea Day 2023: History, Significance, Interesting Facts and Quotes to Share

INTERNATIONAL TEA DAY 2023: For all tea lovers, it is time to brace up as the day to celebrate our favourite beverage has arrived. It’s International Tea Day. The day is marked to spread awareness about the importance of the beverage. The United Nations General Assembly decided to celebrate the day on May 21 every year. As per the official website, International Tea Day “will promote and foster collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea and raise awareness of its importance in fighting hunger and poverty.”

International Tea Day 2023: Significance

The purpose of the day is to encourage sustainable tea production, trade, and consumption. It offers a platform for leaders at global, regional, and national levels to prioritise the tea industry’s contribution to alleviating extreme poverty, fighting hunger, and safeguarding natural resources and livelihoods.

International Tea Day 2023: Interesting Facts:

Tea is the second most consumed beverage globally, following water. Over the past decade, tea per capita income has increased by 2.2% annually. In 2020, worldwide tea production reached 6.5 million tonnes. The FAO Intergovernmental Group on tea spearheads collaborative initiatives to bolster the global tea economy. Approximately 9 million tea farmers in major producing countries like China, India, Kenya, and Sri Lanka are smallholders.

International Tea Day 2023: Quotes