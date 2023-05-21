International Tea Day: Delicious Tea Recipes To Try For Weight Loss

International Tea Day is celebrated every year on May 21st, to highlight the cultural, economic, and personal importance of tea. This global observance aims to raise awareness about tea’s significance and the role it plays in various cultures. Moreover, it recognizes the diverse heritage and health benefits associated with tea consumption worldwide.

Tea is not just a delightful beverage; it also offers a multitude of health advantages. Abundant in antioxidants like polyphenols, tea has been linked to potential benefits such as reducing the risk of heart disease, boosting the immune system, aiding in weight loss, and promoting overall well-being. If you’re on a weight loss journey, here are some recommended tea recipes that you shouldn’t miss this International Tea Day.

KAHWA, Kashmiri Green Tea recipe by Sanghamitra Sarcar, Founder and Director, The Hawking St.

Kahwa is a traditional Kashmiri tea. It is a unique blend of green tea, saffron strands, cinnamon bark, cardamom pods, and sometimes additional ingredients like almonds or rose petals. This aromatic beverage is known for its warm, soothing flavor and is often served in special occasions or to welcome guests. Kahwa is believed to have several health benefits, including aiding digestion and boosting immunity.

Ingredients:

Green Tea Honey Cinnamon Stick Cardamom Clove Saffron Almond Rose Petal Water

Recipe:

Heat water in a pan over medium-high heat. Once the water comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low. Add saffron, cinnamon, clove, cardamom, and dried rose petals to the pan and let the water simmer for 3-4 minutes. Switch off the heat. Add green tea to the pan and stir gently. Let the tea steep for 30-40 seconds. Tip – You can cover the pan with a lid to keep the tea warm. Strain the kahwa into 2 cups using a fine tea strainer. Add 1 teaspoon of slivered almond slivers and 1-2 strands of saffron to each cup. Add honey if you like your kahwa slightly sweet. Serve hot!

Green Tea recipe by Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel, Kaushambi

Green Tea is a natural fresh healthy drink made by soaking green tea sachets in boiling water or boiling green tea powder with water. Green Tea is a nice alternative to regular tea and is recommended to drink without adding sugar.

Ingredients

2 tsp green tea powder 2 cup water

Instructions

Add 2 cups water to a saucepan. Let it come to a rolling boil. Switch off. Add 2 tsp tea leaves to it. Give a quick mix. Let it rest for 2 mins. Strain the tea leaves. Green Tea is ready. Pour into serving glass and Serve!

For the Tea bag version: First, add 1 cup of boiled water to a serving cup. Add the tea bag to it. Dip dip dip until the color changes. Now green tea is ready to serve. Add honey or sugar as per your preference. This is optional. Add 1/2 to 1 tsp honey to the tea. Mix it well. Green tea is ready to serve!

While these teas may have potential benefits for weight loss, it’s important to note that they are not magical solutions. They can support a healthy weight loss journey when combined with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and an overall healthy lifestyle. Consulting with a healthcare professional or nutritionist is always recommended before making any significant changes to your diet or starting a weight loss regimen.