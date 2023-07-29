International Tiger Day 2023: 4 Bollywood Films Where Tigers Drive the Plot

INTERNATIONAL TIGER DAY 2023: July 29 is celebrated as International Tiger Day with an aim to draw attention to all of the global tiger populations that are steadily dwindling. The tiger is a regal animal that plays a critical role in maintaining the health and diversity of the entire ecosystem. This day is a reminder that we, as humans, have to take steps to prevent the species from going extinct. Bollywood has time and again made films in which this animal has played a pivotal role. And on this International Tigers Day, here’s a look at films where the regal animal drove the plot:

Sherni

Director Amit V. Masurkar’s Sherni features Vidya Balan in the role of an Indian Forest Service officer. In a secluded village, she is tasked with apprehending and confining a man-eating tigress. However, as Vidya’s character tries to do her job, she is met with resistance from many sources.

Roar - Tigers Of The Sundarbans

Kamal Sadanah wrote and directed the 2014 film. It tells the narrative of Uday, a photojournalist on assignment in the Sundarbans. Uday saves and transports a white tiger cub to the hamlet where he is based. But as he gets killed while doingso, his brother Pandit and his team infiltrate the area of the forest to avengehisdeath.

Kaal

This film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Karan Johar, centres around how a wildlife specialist and a few tourists banded together to exterminate a ghost from the town. The tiger appears in several situations. Soham Shah wrote and directed the supernatural horror thriller, which stars Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, and Lara Dutta. The film offers a message about the importance of protecting India’s valuable wildlife.

Junoon

This film, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, was one of a kind. Rahul Roy plays Vikram, a protagonist who is attacked by a cursed tiger. This incident results in Roy’s transformation into a tiger on every full moon night. It is said, Junoon was inspired by the 1981 film An American Werewolf in London.