International Widows Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL WIDOWS DAY 2023: International Widows Day is marked on June 23 to shed light on the plight of millions of widows facing poverty. Financial struggle isn’t the only problem left to tackle, widows around the world also tend to face discrimination or are left deprived of their inheritance rights after losing their husbands. It becomes a difficult journey to be self-sufficient and the situation turns more perilous if they have to support the lives of their children. Ahead of International Widows Day 2023, here’s learning everything about its history, significance, and importance.

International Widows Day History

The first-ever International Widows Day was established by The Loomba Foundation back in 2005. It was on June 23, 1954, when the founder’s mother Shrimati Pushpa Wati Loomba lost her husband. Hence, the foundation used the same date to raise awareness about widows all around the world who suffer and live in poverty.

The day highlights all the social stigmatization and economic struggle that numerous women face after becoming a widow. Though the first International Widows Day was celebrated in 2005, it took the foundation to lead a five-year fierce campaign before the United Nations General Assembly recognized its importance. It was in 2010 that they officially adopted International Widows Day to share its importance on a global level.

International Widows Day 2023 Theme

Every year, the United Nations comes up with new themes to raise awareness about the plight of widows in a global society. In 2023, the theme of International Widows Day is reported to be ‘Innovation and technology for gender equality’. All the official events organized by the assembly will center on this theme.

International Widows Day Significance

Besides raising awareness, International Widows Day serves as an opportunity to advocate the daily struggles in the life of a widow, thereby shedding light on the importance of creating new opportunities, policies, and provisions for their survival. The day voices the demand of creating a safe environment for widows in the global society while also empowering women with crucial tools to remain independent and self-sufficient.

The special day can be marked by joining different campaigns, addressing the problem on global platforms, and making people aware of the existing issue. People can either donate or volunteer for work centered on the betterment of widows.