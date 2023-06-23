International Women In Engineering Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Inspiring Quotes

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN IN ENGINEERING DAY 2023: Gone are the day when the field of science and engineering was regarded as a boy’s game. Even though the field remains to be male-dominated, there have been numerous female engineering pioneers who have contributed significantly to changing the dynamic of the field. International Women in Engineering Day serves as a great advocate and catalyst for improving the participation of young girls in the field. It is marked every year on June 23. Ahead of International Women in Engineering Day 2023, here’s all that you need to know about its history, theme, and significance.

International Women in Engineering Day History

The United Kingdom officially dedicated June 23 to lead a national campaign for women in the engineering field in 2014. Just two years later the day received UNESCO patronage thereby making awareness on a global scale. Finally, in 2017, the day was celebrated on an international level for the first time giving rise to the day that celebrates the vigilant efforts of women in the engineering society.

International Women in Engineering Day 2023 Theme

Every year the day is attributed to different themes and this year will mark the 10th celebration of International Women in Engineering Day. The theme of the special day this year is reported to be ‘Make Safety Seen’.

International Women in Engineering Day Significance

The primary objective of the day is to raise awareness and encourage the participation of women in the engineering sector. International Women in Engineering Day recognizes the great contribution of female engineering pioneers who often go unnoticed. The awareness campaigns are to equip young girls with boundless opportunities to help them carve a niche for themselves.

International Women in Engineering Day inspiring quotes