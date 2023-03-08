International Women’s Day 2023: Google Doodle Depicts Many Areas Where Women Support Each Other

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY, MARCH 8, INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023: Today’s Google Doodle honours International Women’s Day by celebrating many ways in which women support women. The vignettes within each “GOOGLE” letter highlight just a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other’s quality of life. Today’s Doodle was illustrated by Doodle artist, Alyssa Winans.

Expressing their views, the Internet giants wrote: “Women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere. Women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights. Women who are primary caregivers to people of all walks of life. Women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood.”

ALSO READ: Happy International Women’s Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Today’s Doodle was illustrated by Doodle Artist, Alyssa Winans. Below, she shares her thoughts behind the making of this Doodle:

‘WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN’

Sharing her thoughts behind the making of International Women’s Day 2023 Doodle, Alyssa Winans said: “Our theme this year was “women supporting women”, so I was able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways I’ve been supported by the other women in my life. I’m the youngest of three girls, so since birth I’ve always benefited from the wisdom and support of those who came before me! I’m grateful for that and all the ways I see women in my life standing up for each other and their values.”

ALSO READ: Happy Women’s Day Wishes 2023: Quotes, Images, Messages, and Greetings for Colleagues, Girlfriend and Wife

PERSONAL LIFE EXPERIENCES

On being asked if she has used her personal life experiences while making today’s Doodle, Winans said: “Only tangentially! My one life certainly can’t capture the full range of what being a woman is. One thing I was thinking about is that a few people around me in the past few years have had children, and have started talking about how complicated it was to navigate. Breastfeeding? Formula? In public? Workplaces? So I did want to use one of the letters for two women feeding their children on the homepage as a nod to that experience.”

ALL ABOUT WOMENHOOD

On what she hope people around the world will think and feel when they see this Doodle, artist Alyssa Winans said: “I know the full experience of what it means to be a woman certainly can’t all be captured in one image, so I hope it’s merely a jumping off point to reflect on how broad, complex, nuanced, and powerful the notion of womanhood is.”

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here