International Yoga Day 2023: 5 Homegrown Activewear Brands That Are Perfect For Every Yoga Session

International Yoga Day 2023: As the world wakes up to surya namaskar and yoga sessions, it’s about time we do it in style.

There are an array of homegrown activewear brands creating one of a kind outfits and designs to match your taste and comfort level. Here’s a look at how you can balance style, comfort and sustainability through unique yoga wear.

Good Indian

Good Indian has designs that effortlessly blend functionality with contemporary aesthetics. From supportive sports bras to moisture-wicking leggings and loose-fitting tops, each garment is designed to provide the perfect balance of style, comfort, and sustainability. Meticulously crafted using sustainable materials such as organic cotton and recycled polyester, these fabrics are not only gentle on the environment but also offer exceptional comfort, breathability, and flexibility, allowing yogis to move with ease during their practice.

The brand has initiated an association with Ugaoo to take a step towards sustainability by adding a pouch of Spinach seeds in their every delivery package, so a customer is committed to taking care of the plant, along with taking care of their body.

Aastey

As a sustainable size-inclusive athleisure brand, Aastey has a vision to create a community that prioritises sustainability by using eco-friendly, sustainable fabrics with cutting-edge designs. You can opt from an array of high-waist leggings, crop tops and T-shirts made from cotton and recycled polyester blend. The brand also features the aastey yoga mat that comes in a magnificent beach blue colour and is made with organic rubber, making it slip-proof.

Cava

Sustainability has always been at the forefront of the core values of Cava, an indigenous athleisure brand. From leggings to sports bras, each design is created keeping in mind usage, function, and purpose while still keeping an eye on international trends. Every product is made with sustainably sourced premium BCI cotton and recycled polyester. To ensure less waste during test designs, the brand uses AI tools to lower their carbon footprint.

Bliss Club

Bliss Club was created with a dream to give every woman and girl access to comfortable and functional activewear. Today, it is home to an array of styles that are not just comfortable but also inclusive. A celebrity favourite, you can opt from varied fits and colours to match your mood. From tie and dye leggings to perfect your favourite asana to comfort sports bra with cropped length for full coverage, there’s something for every yogi.

Kosha Yoga

The yoga wear designed by Kosha Yoga is made by recycling ghost fishing nets into a buttery soft, luxurious, high-performance fabric, which can also be recycled infinitely, creating truly sustainable athleisure wear. An ode to slow and sustainable fashion, you can find an array of sports bras, yoga pants and shorts in varied colours and patterns.