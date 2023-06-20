International Yoga Day 2023: 'Bye Bye' To Belly Fat With These 5-Minute Yoga Asanas

Having belly fat these days is pretty common, and there is nothing about it that should make you feel bad. Unhealthy eating habits and inactive lifestyle often adds to the said problem’s reasons. But, if you want to get fit and are looking for ways on how to do that then there is a solution within reach. Yes! By incorporating these simple 5-minute yoga asanas into your daily routine, you can combat belly fat and work towards achieving a trimmer waistline.
On International Yoga Day 2023, why not try these yoga asanas that can burn calories and melt away that stubborn belly fat?
- Salamba Bhujangasana (Sphinx Pose)- Lie down on your stomach with your legs straight and your elbows placed under your shoulders. Push your forearms into the ground and lift your chest, slightly arching your back. Stay in this position for a few breaths, focusing on tightening your core and stretching your abdominal muscles.
- Phalakasana (Plank Pose) – From Sphinx Pose, move onto your hands and knees. Extend your legs back and align your shoulders directly above your wrists. Make sure to straighten your legs so that your body forms a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold this pose for a few breaths, feeling your abdominal muscles working to support your body.
- Vasisthasana (Side Plank Pose) - Move your weight to your right hand and the outer edge of your right foot. Put your left foot on top of your right foot and stretch your left arm towards the sky. Stay in this position for a few breaths and then switch to the other side.
- Ardha Pincha Mayurasana (Dolphin Pose) - Begin on your hands and knees by placing your forearms on the ground. Step on your toes, lift your hips and bring your body into an inverted V shape. Press your forearms into the ground and maintain stability. Feel the stretch in your abdominal muscles. Hold for a few breaths.
- Shavasana (Corpse Pose) - Lie down on your back with your legs slightly apart and your arms relaxed. Close your eyes and take deep, relaxing breaths. Allow your body to fully relax. This pose helps to calm the mind and promote overall relaxation.Consistency is key when practising yoga for belly fat reduction. On this International Yoga Day 2023, include these 5-minute asanas into your daily routine along with a balanced diet to achieve a trimmer waist and improve your overall well-being.