International Yoga Day 2023: 'Bye Bye' To Belly Fat With These 5-Minute Yoga Asanas

Having belly fat these days is pretty common, and there is nothing about it that should make you feel bad. Unhealthy eating habits and inactive lifestyle often adds to the said problem’s reasons. But, if you want to get fit and are looking for ways on how to do that then there is a solution within reach. Yes! By incorporating these simple 5-minute yoga asanas into your daily routine, you can combat belly fat and work towards achieving a trimmer waistline.

On International Yoga Day 2023, why not try these yoga asanas that can burn calories and melt away that stubborn belly fat?