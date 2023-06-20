International Yoga Day 2023: Healthy Eyes through Yoga on World Yoga Day

International Yoga Day: In today’s digital era, where screen time has become an integral part of our lives, eye health is of paramount importance. As we celebrate World Yoga Day, we delve into the amazing benefits that yoga offers for our overall well-being, particularly in keeping our eyes healthy.

Yoga has long been revered for its ability to improve flexibility, reduce stress, and enhance physical fitness. However, it is often overlooked that yoga also plays an important role in maintaining eye health. Through a series of simple exercises and relaxation methods, yoga provides a holistic approach to eye care.

“One of the key practices for eye health is palming. By gently rubbing the palms together to generate warmth and placing them over closed eyes, one can experience immediate relief from eye strain. This technique helps relax the eye muscles, reduces fatigue, and offers a rejuvenating break from the constant screen exposure that has become so prevalent in our lives,” says Dr Kamal B Kapur, Co-founder & Director, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals.

Eye rotations are another valuable exercise in yoga for eye health. By gradually and mindfully rotating the eyes in a circular motion, flexibility is improved, blood circulation is enhanced, and the eye muscles are strengthened. These exercises are particularly beneficial for individuals who spend prolonged periods working on computers or engaging with digital devices.

“Pranayama, the practice of controlled breathing, is an integral part of yoga that also contributes to nurturing eye health. Techniques such as Bhramari pranayama, where one inhales deeply and emits a humming sound while exhaling, provide increased oxygen supply to the whole body and the eyes; it helps reduce eye strain. Moreover, pranayama practices promote mental clarity and overall relaxation, which in turn benefits the eyes,” adds Dr Kapur.

Incorporating specific yoga poses into one’s daily routine further supports eye health. “Poses like the downward-facing or shirsh asana, or head standing, increases blood flow to the head and eyes, alleviating tension and revitalising the ocular region. Only caution is that patients suffering from glaucoma and patients of Retinal detachment etc. must take their eye doctors advice before starting yoga practice,” states Dr Kapur.

On this World Yoga Day, let us acknowledge the significance of yoga in nurturing our eye health. By dedicating a few minutes each day to these simple exercises and techniques, we can effectively combat eye strain, promote relaxation, and safeguard our vision. Remember, healthy eyes are not only essential for good eyesight but also for our overall well-being.