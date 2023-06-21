CHANGE LANGUAGE
International Yoga Day 2023: How Yoga Can Help With Your Sexual Health
1-MIN READ

International Yoga Day 2023: How Yoga Can Help With Your Sexual Health

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 19:31 IST

New Delhi, India

International Yoga Day 2023: Learn the benefits of yoga on your sex life

International Yoga Day 2023: Learn the benefits of yoga on your sex life

With a combination of mindful movement, breathing techniques, and meditation, yoga enhances body awareness, which is essential for a healthy sex life

Yoga, a powerful practice promotes physical fitness and mental well-being. But, did you know, it can significantly contribute to improving your sexual health too. With a combination of mindful movement, breathing techniques, and meditation, yoga enhances body awareness, flexibility, and blood circulation, all of which are essential for a healthy sex life.

Regular practice of yoga can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, which are known to negatively impact sexual function. What else, it strengthens the pelvic floor muscles, increases sexual stamina, and boosts libido. By promoting a deeper mind-body connection, yoga cultivates a positive outlook towards sexuality, fostering greater intimacy and satisfaction.

“Sedentism and stress contribute to stiff and strained pelvic floor muscles. Deep relaxation is the foundation of great sex. Yoga, with its emphasis on breathing and body awareness, fosters a mind-body connection. Some stretches can assist improve your pelvic muscle mobility and flexibility while also reducing pain during intercourse. Yoga decreases anxiety, which increases the capacity to make love and aids in the prevention and treatment of intercourse related issues," says

Pallavi Barnwal, owner, ‘Yoniverse’ community on coto where she discusses sexual wellness and intimacy.

Almost any yoga asana (posture) in which your neck is lower than your genitals will boost your sexual energy. “For example - shoulder stand, plough posture, or wheel pose (chakrasana). Hold the pose for a few moments to allow the sexual energy to flow. Because of the dynamic character of the sequence, performing sun salutations (surya namaskara) will likewise shift your energy,"  opines Barnwal.

