International Yoga Day 2023: Neha Sharma To Nimrat Kaur, Check Out Special Yoga Day Posts By Actresses 

International Yoga Day 2023: There is not an iota of doubt about the fact that our favourite Bollywood actresses love fitness and try out different forms of it to stay in shape. But, most actresses share an incessant love for yoga and on this incredible day took to their social media accounts to talk about their undeniable love for yoga and share glimpses of the practising the art.

These B-town ladies made sure to note down why they appreciate a particular day dedicated to yoga solely and trust us when we say they are inspiring. Check out the lovely posts.

Neha Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

Neha Sharma is often spotted by the paparazzi heading to the gym with her sister Aisha and it is wise to say that she does care a lot about fitness and yoga is something that helps her with it. Neha’s posture is incredible and the credit for that has to go to her yoga sessions. She took to Instagram to share a snippet of her trying an asana, she captioned the post, saying “Healthy mind and a healthy body is the key to happy living.. a little post for yoga day appreciation."

Kubbra Sait

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

Kubbra on this brilliant day opened her heart up to her fans and followers as she shed light on how yoga is what truly transformed her life. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “The accident destroyed the confidence within me a year ago. I am still strengthening my elbow and my left side. I was in a brace for four and half months. This post isn’t about just the pain, it’s a celebration and it’s really the focus on growth, commitment, love and kindness for my own self. Even when I cried and felt helpless - I showed up. That’s what I feel each one of us deserves." She further added, “On this amazing day we celebrate together #internationalyogaday I urge you to be brave for what you want to achieve in life. The smallest discipline you add to your life, will make you stable, balanced and free from your own limitations."

Shama Sikander

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

The lovely Shama Sikander shared photos of herself acing some amazing asanas that are incredibly beneficial if you are looking for good stretches and these postures can also aid weight loss. Shama’s caption read as, “The aim of Yoga is to join or to unite… it symbolizes the union of body and consciousness."

Nimrat Kaur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

In a lovely orange athleisure wear against a stunning background, Nimrat gave us some serious fitness goals and we are impressed at how well she executed all those amazing postures. Her captions read as, “Yoga is the music which makes the mind, body and soul dance to one tune."