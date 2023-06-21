International Yoga Day 2023: Quick Snacking Options You Should Try Out Before A Yoga Session

International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga is extremely important to keep you going, The very art of yoga is replete with multiple physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. However, have you ever thought of what one must eat before proceeding with a yoga session? For those who indulge in strength training, there is a separate diet which includes beverages like coffee in it but what does one do ahead of yoga practice?
One has to be careful in terms of what they choose to consume, you need to find something that is nutritious and can help improve both your mood and your energy levels. Something that ticks all the right boxes is none other than Oats! Here are a few oats recipes you can try out-
Snacky Oats-
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 2 cups water or milk (dairy or plant-based)
- Pinch of salt
- Optional toppings: fruits, nuts, seeds, honey, cinnamon, etc.
Method:
- First, bring the water or milk to a boil over medium heat in a saucepan.
- Next, add in the rolled oats and a pinch of salt to the boiling liquid.
- You need to reduce the heat to low next and let the oats simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Continue cooking until the oats reach your desired consistency. If you prefer thicker oats, cook them for a few more minutes.
- Once cooked, remove the saucepan from the heat and let the oats sit for a minute or two to cool slightly.
- Transfer the oats to a bowl and add your favourite toppings. You can add sliced fruits like bananas, berries, or apples, nuts such as almonds or walnuts, seeds like chia or flax seeds, a drizzle of honey or maple syrup, and a sprinkle of cinnamon for added flavour.
- Stir everything together gently until the toppings are evenly distributed.
- Serve the oats warm and enjoy a wholesome and nutritious breakfast.
Fancy Oats In A Jar
Ingredients-
- Quaker Oats
- Milk
- Orange Juice
- Mixed berries (Blueberries, Mulberries, Raspberries.)
- Butter (Optional)
- Honey (Optional)
- Water
- Ground cinnamon
- Chia seeds soaked in water
- Greek yoghurt
FOR ASSEMBLING IN THE JAR
Mason Jar 250 ml
- Overnight soaked oats 1 cup
- Berries compote As per preference
- Chia seeds soaked in 2 tbsp
- Mint leaves for garnish Few
- Berries (blueberries, raspberries, or sliced fresh strawberries) ½ cup
Method:
FOR SOAKING THE OATS OVERNIGHT
- Take Quaker Oats in a jar, pour milk and orange juice in it and let it soak overnight.
FOR BERRIES COMPOTE
- Heat a saucepan, add some butter (optional) then add in berries like blueberries, raspberries, and mulberries etc.
- Cook with honey (optional) and some water, use a wooden ladle to mash the berries.
- Add cinnamon powder and let it cool down.
FOR ASSEMBLING IN THE JAR
- Take a mason jar, and add 2 tbsp of overnight-soaked Oats at the bottom.
- Add a dollop of Greek yoghurt on top and then add the berries compote over it.
- Repeat the layers one more time, then at the top add a small dollop of Greek yoghurt and arrange fresh berries for garnish and serve chilled.