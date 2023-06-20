International Yoga Day 2023: What are 12 Poses of Surya Namaskar? Steps and Benefits

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2023: Every year on June 21, International Yoga Day is observed globally, aiming to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of practicing yoga. This year marks the ninth edition of this significant event. Within the wide array of yoga asanas (poses), Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, holds multiple benefits. As we commemorate International Day of Yoga, it is essential to delve into the essence of Surya Namaskar and understand the twelve poses that constitute this transformative practice.

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a traditional yogic practice originating from India. It is a sequence of twelve yoga postures performed in a fluid, rhythmic manner. Surya Namaskar is often practised at sunrise as a way to greet the sun and invigorate the body and mind.

Each asana targets different muscle groups and promotes flexibility, strength, and balance. It is believed to have numerous physical, mental, and spiritual benefits, enhancing overall well-being.

12 Poses Of Surya Namaskar