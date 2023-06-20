International Yoga Day 2023: What are 12 Poses of Surya Namaskar? Steps and Benefits

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2023: Every year on June 21, International Yoga Day is observed globally, aiming to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of practicing yoga. This year marks the ninth edition of this significant event. Within the wide array of yoga asanas (poses), Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, holds multiple benefits. As we commemorate International Day of Yoga, it is essential to delve into the essence of Surya Namaskar and understand the twelve poses that constitute this transformative practice.
Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a traditional yogic practice originating from India. It is a sequence of twelve yoga postures performed in a fluid, rhythmic manner. Surya Namaskar is often practised at sunrise as a way to greet the sun and invigorate the body and mind.
Each asana targets different muscle groups and promotes flexibility, strength, and balance. It is believed to have numerous physical, mental, and spiritual benefits, enhancing overall well-being.
12 Poses Of Surya Namaskar
- Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)
Stand tall at the front of your mat, with your palms together in front of your chest, taking a moment to center your focus.
- Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose)
Inhale deeply as you raise your arms up and back, gently stretching your body and arching slightly backwards.
- Pada Hastasana (Hand-to-Foot Pose)
Exhale and fold forward from the hips, keeping your spine straight. Aim to touch the floor with your hands while maintaining straight knees.
- Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)
Inhale and step your right leg back into a lunge, bending your left knee and aligning your hands with the mat.
- Dandasana (Plank Pose)
As you exhale, bring your left leg back, coming into a push-up position with your body forming a straight line from head to heels.
- Astanga Namaskara (Eight Limbed Pose)
Gently lower your knees, chest, and chin to the mat while keeping your hips slightly raised, touching eight parts of your body to the floor.
- Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
Slide forward and lift your chest up, keeping your arms bent and your shoulders away from your ears. Look up without straining your neck.
- Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose)
Exhale and lift your hips, creating an inverted V-shape with your body. Press your hands and feet firmly into the mat, with your heels reaching towards the ground.
- Ashwa Sanchalanasana (High Lunge Pose)
Inhale and step your right leg forward into a lunge, aligning your hands with the mat.
- Pada Hastasana (Standing Forward Bend)
Exhale and bring your left foot forward, maintaining straight knees. Aim to touch the floor with your hands.
- Uttana Hastasana (Raised Arms Pose)
Inhale deeply, lift your torso, and stretch your arms up and back, gently arching backwards.
- Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)
Exhale and return to the standing position, bringing your palms together in front of your chest.