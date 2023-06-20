International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga Accessories You Must Have

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2023: International Yoga Day is an annual observance celebrated on June 21st. It was proclaimed by the United Nations in 2014, following a proposal from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The day is intended to raise awareness of the many benefits of yoga and to encourage people of all ages and abilities to practice it. There are many ways to celebrate International Yoga Day. You can join a yoga class, practice yoga at home, or simply take some time to relax and breathe deeply. With the right accessories, you can safely and effectively improve your flexibility, strength, and balance. Here are some yoga accessories that can boost your workout:

Yoga mat

A yoga mat is essential for any yoga practice. It provides a cushioned surface to protect your joints and helps you maintain your balance. Yoga blocks

Yoga blocks can help you improve your alignment and reach your full range of motion in poses. They can also be used for support in more challenging poses. Yoga straps

Yoga straps can help you deepen your stretches and make poses more accessible. They can also be used for balance and support. Yoga bolster

A yoga bolster is a large, soft pillow that can be used for support in a variety of poses. It can be used to prop up your hips in reclining poses, or to support your back in seated poses. Yoga blanket

A yoga blanket can be used to provide warmth and comfort during your practice. It can also be used to create a more challenging surface for some poses. Yoga eye pillow

A yoga eye pillow can help you relax and focus during your practice. It can also be used to block out light, which can be helpful for deep relaxation.

These are just a few of the many yoga accessories that can help you boost your workout. With the right accessories, you can safely and effectively improve your flexibility, strength, and balance.