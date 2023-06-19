International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga Asanas That Can Help You Alleviate Anxiety

International Yoga Day 2023: A lot of people detest believing the fact that practising yoga can in many ways not just aid your physical health but can also be incredibly beneficial for your mental health. Yoga has a mystical way of calming you down, making you let go of whatever is holding you back and feel free. A significant reason behind it could be the fact that whenever you are indulging yourself in yoga you tend to focus on it so much because the practice requires concentration that you seemingly let go.
In case you have been suffering from a great deal of anxiety for some time now and none of it has worked as yet, here are a few yoga asanas you can try out-
- Balasana:-
This incredible asana possesses the power to relax your mind, release the tension that has building up on the back of your head and shoulders and completely calm you down.
- Viparita Karani:-
Considering the fact that your legs are vertically resting up on a wall, it somehow spreads a sense of calmness throughout your body and reduces stress.
- Marjaryasana-Bitilasana:-
This amazing posture will involve alternating between arching and rounding the back. It has the ability to make you more flexible, relieve tension in the spine, and encourage a rather rhythmic breath that can help calm the nervous system.
- Uttanasana:-
Practising this asana would imperatively mean that the tension that has been stored up at the back of your neck, shoulders and back will have an easy escape therefore relieving you of anxiety and promoting a sense of innate calmness.
- Setu Bandhasana:-
Not only can it alleviate stress and anxiety but it can always calm your mind and make you feel a lot better about things around you.
- Paschimottanasana:-
Known to be an extremely restorative pose that involves completely reclining on your back with the soles of your feet together, in support of props. This posture will help relax the body and mind, relieving anxiety and promoting quality relaxation.