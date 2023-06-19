International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga Asanas That Can Improve Your Gut Health

International Yoga Day 2023: May it be bloating, indigestion, constipation or diarrhoea, we often face a lot of gut problems that have a massive impact on our overall health. Popping medicines one after the other on a daily basis can be incredibly injurious to health as well and more than often experts point out how these medicines can also weaken our bodies. So, what is a good alternative to improve our gut health?
Well, it is none other than yoga. For centuries yoga has aided several health issues including gut problems too. There are dedicated yoga asanas that can work to better the gut issues that you might be facing. Some yoga asanas that you can try out at home are-
- Pavanamuktasana:-
All you have to do is lie on your back and draw one knee to your chest at a time c compressing your abdomen, this pose can reduce bloating, and gastric issues and improve digestive health.
- Paschimottanasana:-
Considering the fact that it is a good stretch for your entire body including your digestive organs, it possesses the power to better your constipation and indigestion problems.
- Marjaryasana-Bitilasana:-
Practising this pose can help massage your abdominal organs and also stimulate digestion at the very same time.
- Supta Matsyendrasana:-
Lie down on your back and do twists with one knee bent and crossed over the other leg. This asana will help you with digestion and can also improve circulation to your digestive organs.
- Navasana:-
By engaging the core muscles this asana can help you by bettering your digestive process. It can also improve your metabolism and have a good impact on your overall digestive system.
- Setu Bandhasana:-
This asana has the power to activate the digestive system and improve circulation. If you have been facing a constipation problem for a while then this is the pose that you need to be practising.