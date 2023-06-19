CHANGE LANGUAGE
International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga Asanas That Can Solve All Your Hair Care Issues

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 14:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Be very careful while performing such complicated postures. (Image: Shutterstock)

International Yoga Day: From hair breakage to stubborn dandruff issues, practising a few yoga asanas can be helpful

International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga is not just a mode of fitness but rather it is a lifestyle choice that is being practised for centuries. It has multi-faceted benefits that can help one with various problems starting from the very tip to the toe and quite literally so. All you need to do is invest some time into practising and mastering this art.

Of course, it is an art, remember it has the solution to most of your problems in life plus one has to be really skilled at it in order to gain as many benefits as you can. By the way, do you suffer from hair care problems such as split ends, dandruff, hair fall and so on? Did you know that practising yoga can help you with that as well?

Yes, you heard that right, yoga can aid severe hair care issues as well. So, take out your yoga mats and start practising these asanas-  

  1. Utthanasana-
    Utthanasan which is also known as the standing forward bend pose can soothe your body’s nerves and calm your mind which in return will subsequently reduce your fatigue, anxiety and stress. Because of the fact that this asana involves a big stretch, it also helps pass a good amount of oxygen to the head which strengthens the hair follicles resulting in less hair fall and beautiful shiny hair.
  2. Sarvangasana-
    This is an incredible asana if you desperately want to improve your scalp quality from the very scratch because this asana can improve blood circulation and flow to your head. Say goodbye to hair fall and major hair breakouts with this amazing pose.
  3. Adho Mukha Svanasan 
    When one is practising this asana there is a massive flow of oxygenated blood into the brain and promotes hair growth at a good rate. However, make sure to keep your posture right.

