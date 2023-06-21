International Yoga Day: Sukhasana To Ustrasana, Know 5 Basic Poses And Their Health Benefits

Yoga, in simple words, is the practice of improving our physical, mental, and spiritual health. Originating in India in ancient times, Yoga has been one of the most integral parts of Indian culture ever since. Yoga has been recognised by the world as one of the key practices to keep our bodies healthy. On December 11, 2014, United Nations decided to officially designate June 21 as International Yoga Day.
Yoga combines physical postures, breathing exercises and meditation to maintain a healthy body and has been beneficial in reducing stress, maintaining flexibility and mobility, creating a proper sleep cycle and reducing chronic pains. It helps you battle not only physical illnesses but also helps you in battling anxiety and depression.
Here are mentioned some basic yoga poses and how they will benefit your health:
- Easy Pose or the Sukhasna:
Sukhasna is the easiest of the poses and is one of the most effective ones. It helps a person to reduce stress and focus on their breathing. This pose is the first step for every beginner. You just have to sit cross-legged with a straight spine and focus on your breathing. This pose also helps in reducing the strain on your back and improves flexibility.
- Tree Pose or the Vrksasana:
This pose helps you in maintaining your body balance. To perform this pose, a person has to stand on one leg and bend the other leg and place it on the inner thigh region with his hands folded (in the prayer position) held above her head. Vrksasana stretches the body from the heel to the tip of the fingers and helps in reducing strains, improving balance.
- Downward-Facing Dog or the Adho Mukha Svanasana
This pose is very effective for our nervous system as it calms it down. Along with that, it also helps in increasing flexibility and reduces the stress in the spine. In this pose, a person makes an inverted V-shape and rests his hands and knees on the ground and lifts the legs as soon as possible.
- Butterfly pose or the Baddha Konasana
This pose helps in improving the reproductive organs of the body and circulating blood flow in the pelvic region. It helps in reducing stress in the hip and helps in the simulation of prostate glands and the ovaries.
- Camel pose o the Ustrasana
This pose is carried out by bending backwards completely and touching the heel or the ground. This stretches every muscle, including the stomach. This pose helps in enhancing fertility by stimulating blood flow properly to the pelvic region.