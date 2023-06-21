International Yoga Day: Sukhasana To Ustrasana, Know 5 Basic Poses And Their Health Benefits

Yoga, in simple words, is the practice of improving our physical, mental, and spiritual health. Originating in India in ancient times, Yoga has been one of the most integral parts of Indian culture ever since. Yoga has been recognised by the world as one of the key practices to keep our bodies healthy. On December 11, 2014, United Nations decided to officially designate June 21 as International Yoga Day.

Yoga combines physical postures, breathing exercises and meditation to maintain a healthy body and has been beneficial in reducing stress, maintaining flexibility and mobility, creating a proper sleep cycle and reducing chronic pains. It helps you battle not only physical illnesses but also helps you in battling anxiety and depression.

Here are mentioned some basic yoga poses and how they will benefit your health: