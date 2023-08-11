CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayAditya Roy KapurNational Girlfriend DayMonsoon SnacksSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » International Youth Day 2023: 5 Speech Ideas to Inspire Young People
2-MIN READ

International Youth Day 2023: 5 Speech Ideas to Inspire Young People

Curated By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 22:40 IST

Mumbai, India

On this International Youth Day, let us celebrate the potential of young people. (Image: Shutterstock)

On this International Youth Day, let us celebrate the potential of young people. (Image: Shutterstock)

International Youth Day 2023: No matter what topic you choose, make sure that your speech is inspiring and motivating.

INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY 2023: International Youth Day is a time to celebrate the potential of young people and to commit to creating a better future for all. On this day, we reflect on the challenges and opportunities facing young people around the world, and we come together to find solutions. This year’s theme for International Youth Day is “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World". This theme highlights the importance of providing young people with the skills they need to contribute to a sustainable future.

On this International Youth Day, August 12, let us celebrate the potential of young people. Let us commit to investing in their future. And let us work together to create a sustainable world for all.

International Youth Day 2023 Speech Ideas

  1. The importance of education and skills for young people
    In today’s world, education and skills are more important than ever for young people to succeed. They need to be prepared for the jobs of the future, which will require a high level of knowledge and technical skills. We need to invest in young people’s education and training so that they can reach their full potential.
  2. The role of young people in sustainable development
    Young people are the leaders of tomorrow, and they have a critical role to play in sustainable development. They are more aware of the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation than any other generation, and they are demanding action. We need to support young people in their efforts to create a more sustainable future.
  3. The challenges facing young people today
    Young people face a number of challenges, including poverty, unemployment, violence, and discrimination. We need to address these challenges so that young people can have a better future. We need to provide them with opportunities to learn, grow, and develop their talents.
  4. The power of young people to make a difference
    Young people are not just victims of the challenges they face, they are also agents of change. They are creative, innovative, and passionate about making the world a better place. We need to empower young people to use their voices and talents to make a difference.
  5. The importance of celebrating young people
    International Youth Day is a day to celebrate the potential of young people. They are the future of our world, and we need to invest in them and support them so that they can reach their full potential.

No matter what topic you choose, make sure that your speech is inspiring and motivating. Young people need to know that they are valued and that they have the power to make a difference.

Tags:
  1. International Youth Day
  2. International Youth Day theme
  3. lifestyle
  4. Youth Day
first published:August 11, 2023, 22:40 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 22:40 IST