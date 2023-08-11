International Youth Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance and How to Celebrate

INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY 2023: International Youth Day is celebrated every year on August 12. It is a day to celebrate the potential of young people and to commit to creating a better future for all. The theme for International Youth Day 2023 is “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World". This theme highlights the importance of providing young people with the skills they need to contribute to a sustainable future.

International Youth Day 2023 History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared August 12 as International Youth Day in 1999. The UNGA decision was based on the recommendation of the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, which was held in Lisbon in 1998.

International Youth Day 2023 Significance

International Youth Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges and opportunities facing young people around the world. It is also a day to celebrate the contributions of young people to society.

The 2023 International Youth Day will focus on the following:

The importance of green skills for youth. The role of youth in sustainable development. The challenges and opportunities facing young people in the context of climate change. The need to invest in youth.

The UNGA has called on governments, international organizations, civil society, and the private sector to take action to support young people and help them achieve their full potential.

International Youth Day 2023: How to Celebrate