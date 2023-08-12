International Youth Day: Pioneering Green Skills for a Greener India Inc.

In recent times, the climate alarm has been ringing loud and clear, with extreme weather events and escalating global warming demanding our immediate attention. This wake-up call has spurred industries and organisations to rise up to their environmental responsibilities. What’s catching attention is professionals rolling up their sleeves to master skills that not only infuse sustainability into their jobs but also spark careers directly contributing to our planet’s well-being.

Now, as the spotlight shines on International Youth Day, the theme “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World" takes centre stage. India has committed to reducing emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% by 2030 and achieve about 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030. And with the share of green talent in India growing by 12% year-over-year on LinkedIn, it’s clear that sustainability is no longer just a buzzword; it’s a dynamic force of change. Within this buzz, India’s top 3 Green Skills, Carbon Footprinting, Environmental Law, and Sustainability Consulting, are opening doors wider than we imagined.

“Young professionals are now choosing career paths that are purpose-driven and want to work for companies that align with their values. Industries are also keen to reduce their carbon footprint creating more job opportunities in sustainability. LinkedIn recently launched a job filter, which allows professionals to look for jobs that match their values, and sustainability is one of them. LinkedIn data shows that the concentration of ‘green talent’ is growing with the rise of the EV industry and investing in green skills can lead to sustainable careers,” says Nirajita Banerjee, Senior Managing Editor, LinkedIn India.

Here are Banerjee’s tips on how professionals can land a career in sustainability: