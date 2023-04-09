Irregular Sleep May Lead To Asthma, Study Reveals

Many health issues such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cognitive dysfunction, and hypertension, are associated with poor sleep patterns. According to a recent study, a disturbed sleep schedule may also lead to asthma. The study demonstrates a bidirectional relationship between sleep and asthma, suggesting that sleep issues may be an early indicator of a new asthma diagnosis.

At the beginning of the study, people were questioned about their sleeping habits, duration of sleep, whether they snored or had insomnia, and if they felt sleepy throughout the day.

By creating a model of risk and sleep aspects, they observed people over the course of a decade. “Individuals with poor sleep patterns and higher genetic susceptibility have an additive higher asthma risk. A healthy sleep pattern reflected a lower risk of asthma in adult populations and could be beneficial to asthma prevention regardless of genetic conditions. Early detection and management of sleep disorders could be beneficial to reduce asthma incidence," the study said.

If you are concerned about your sleep habits, the following tips may help to reduce the risk of asthma by improving your sleep cycle:

Maintaining a regular sleep schedule, going to bed and waking up at the same time each day, can help regulate the body’s internal clock, promoting better respiratory health. Ensuring an adequate amount of sleep, typically seven-nine hours for adults, can support immune function and reduce inflammation, potentially lowering the risk of asthma. Keep your bedroom clean and dust-free, use hypoallergenic bedding, and avoid exposure to environmental allergens such as dust mites, pet dander, and mould. This can help you get uninterrupted sleep. Sleeping with the head and chest slightly elevated may help prevent acid reflux, helping in better sleep. Avoiding triggers that can disrupt sleep, such as caffeine, nicotine, heavy meals, and electronic devices right before bedtime. Practice relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga, to help reduce stress and promote better sleep, potentially lowering the risk of asthma. Lastly, engaging in regular physical activity during the day can also help improve lung function and overall respiratory health.

