Is Drinking Cold Water Harmful? Separating Myth from Fact

Summers are when we get to enjoy our favourite chilled drinks to beat the heat. But, at the same time, we also get to hear this statement very often - “Drinking cold, refrigerated water is bad for your health." Let’s figure out the truth of this statement.

Drinking water at any temperature is essential for maintaining good health and staying hydrated. Drinking cold water can actually have some benefits, such as helping to cool down the body on a hot day and improving digestion.

It is also very refreshing to have a chilled cold drink this season, but it’s essential to be mindful of the temperature and quantity. Excessive consumption of cold water can cause the blood vessels in the stomach to constrict, which may lead to digestion problems. Moreover, it may also cause headaches or sore throats. It is important to drink water at normal temperature and in moderation to stay hydrated and healthy during the summer season.

Cold water or warm water - which is more beneficial for your health?

There is no definitive answer to whether cold or warm water is better for health, as it largely depends on personal preference and individual circumstances. Some people prefer to drink cold water because it can be more refreshing, particularly in hot weather. Additionally, cold water can help cool down the body quickly after exercising or spending time outdoors.

On the other hand, warm water can also have health benefits. For example, consuming warm water in the morning can help stimulate digestion and metabolism, as well as aid in detoxification. Warm water can also help soothe a sore throat or ease nasal congestion.

In terms of hydration, both cold and warm water can effectively hydrate the body, and there is no significant difference in terms of overall health benefits. But, it’s important to note that drinking water that is too cold or too hot can be uncomfortable and may lead to digestive issues.

Ultimately, the best temperature for drinking water is the one that you find most comfortable and enjoyable to drink. Staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining overall health and well-being, regardless of whether you prefer cold or warm water.