Is Everything Spinning Around You? Tips To Cope With Vertigo

Vertigo is a condition characterized by a spinning or whirling sensation, affecting either oneself or the surroundings. The intensity of these experiences can vary, ranging from mild to severe, and can significantly impact balance and daily activities. Recognizing the signs of a vertigo attack is crucial in determining the need for medical consultation. Symptoms may include difficulty concentrating, dizziness, hearing loss in one or both ears, balance problems leading to sudden falls, vomiting, and feelings of nausea.

Vertigo can be categorized into two main types: peripheral vertigo and central vertigo.

Peripheral Vertigo: This type of vertigo is caused by a problem with the peripheral vestibular system, which includes the inner ear and the vestibular nerve. Common causes of peripheral vertigo include:

Inner ear issues: Conditions like Meniere’s disease, labyrinthitis (inflammation of the inner ear), or benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) caused by the displacement of tiny calcium crystals in the inner ear.

Head injury: Trauma to the head, especially the inner ear region, can result in peripheral vertigo.

Central Vertigo: Central vertigo is caused by a problem in the central nervous system, particularly in the brain stem or the cerebellum. Causes of central vertigo may include:

Neurological issues: Conditions like multiple sclerosis, seizures, or stroke can disrupt the normal functioning of the central nervous system and lead to central vertigo.

Blood vessel disease: Certain vascular disorders affecting the brain can cause central vertigo.

Vestibular migraine: Migraine headaches accompanied by vertigo and other vestibular symptoms fall under the category of central vertigo.

It is essential to consult with a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment, as the underlying cause of vertigo can determine the most effective management strategies.

Treatment-

According to National Health Service (NHS) based in the UK, a healthcare professional may apply the Epley manoeuvre to you to help alleviate the signs and symptoms of benign positional vertigo. This procedure involves repositioning the head in specific positions to reset the balance organ in the inner ear. To treat peripheral vertigo symptoms, including nausea and vomiting, you could be given certain medications by your physician.

Balance issues might be improved with physical treatment. Exercise will help you regain your sense of balance, strengthen your muscles, and prevent sudden falls.

What can you do?

While your doctor will provide you with the best-suited treatment option, here are a few things you can try to do as recommended by the NHS. For instance, put your head slightly elevated on two or more pillows as you sleep. When getting out of bed, take it gently and sit on the edge for a few seconds before standing. Try not to stoop to pick up objects. Avoid stretching your neck, like when you are reaching for something high on a shelf. Move your head slowly and cautiously.