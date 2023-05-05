CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayLunar Eclipse 2023Buddha Purnima 2023Lips CareWorld Cartoonist Day 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Is Grey the Colour of the Season? Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday Think So
2-MIN READ

Is Grey the Colour of the Season? Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday Think So

Published By: Nishad Thaivalappil

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 17:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be obsessed with sweatshirts in both light and dark shades of grey (Image: News18)

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be obsessed with sweatshirts in both light and dark shades of grey (Image: News18)

Recently, many stars were spotted on shoot locations or on outings in comfy grey ensembles, making the colour the latest fashion trend

Ditching the conventional black and white casuals, celebrities are now adding a tinge of grey to their outfits. Recently, many stars were spotted on shoot locations or on outings in comfy grey ensembles, making the colour the latest fashion trend. If you are looking for some inspiration to step out in style, then scroll down to see why grey should be your go-to hue season. Be it sweatshirts, tank tops, to sportswear, take a look at how celebrities are adopting the versatile hue.

Ananya Panday

The Liger actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai wearing a grey tank top. Her top featured a scoop neckline, ribbed trim, and Saint Barth printed in a green and white in the middle. Ananya paired her sleeveless top with blue high-waist denim. You can easily add this ensemble to your everyday wear collection or simply pull off the look on a casual weekend outing with friends.

Janhvi Kapoor

RELATED NEWS

Janhvi has given us some of the best glamorous wear, from voluminous gowns to intricately designed dresses. But she has never shied away from nailing the comfortable, casual look either. The Dhadak star seems to be obsessed with sweatshirts in both light and dark shades of grey. She was recently spotted in a crew neck, oversized full-sleeved shirt paired with black shorts and white slip-ons. Earlier, she was seen in a similar shirt but in a darker hue, which she paired with faded shorts.

Aisha Sharma

The actress is often seen in some of the most stylish gym wear. Recently, she opted for an all-grey set. It included a cropped athleisure top and loose-fitting track pants. The set can easily pass for a light training day or loungewear. Aisha added a clean pair of white sneakers to complement the outfit.

Tejasswi Prakash

The Bigg Boss 15 star was recently spotted at an event in Mumbai in a breezy summer look. She was seen wearing a fitted grey top with puffed sleeves and a square neckline. She chose to go with classic blue denim to highlight the casual vibe. Tejasswi kept her makeup natural for the event. She left her hair open.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author
Nishad Thaivalappil
Nishad T, Senior Sub-Editor, News18.com, has a fascination for ‘everything lifestyle’. If not writing, he is usually found either at restaurants or at...Read More
Tags:
  1. Janhvi Kapoor
  2. ananya panday
  3. Aisha Sharma
  4. Janhvi kapoor fashion
  5. lifestyle
  6. ananya panday fashion
  7. Janhvi Kapoor hot
  8. Aisha Sharma hot
  9. fashion
first published:May 05, 2023, 17:47 IST
last updated:May 05, 2023, 17:47 IST