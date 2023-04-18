Is It Beneficial To Consume Spices During Summers?

Summer and spices are an interesting combination that can add a burst of flavour to any dish or beverage. During the summer months, many spices are used to enhance the flavours of seasonal fruits and vegetables. Refreshing summer drinks like lemonade or iced tea can be elevated with the addition of ginger or mint. Certain spices like mint, coriander, cumin, cardamom, and turmeric are known to have cooling properties and are commonly used in summer to help beat the heat. Overall, incorporating spices into summer dishes can create a unique and flavorful experience that captures the essence of the season.

While all spices and herbs carry nutritional benefits, some, when not taken in the right quantity, can be harmful to the body. Some spices are hot by nature and thus increase the heat in your body during the summer. This could lead to digestion issues, rashes, or uneasiness after meals.

Here is a list of spices you should keep in check this summer–

Ginger: This spice has been used as a natural cure for a variety of health issues. According to Ayurveda, ginger provides a variety of therapeutic benefits, making it a staple meal year-round. We may not realise it, but incorporating ginger into your diet on a regular basis can offer a number of health advantages. It is known to be a rich source of vitamins, manganese, and copper. While it is abundant with properties, too much of it is not recommended in the summer. Garlic: Be it any season, garlic is a staple in any Indian household. Adding a little garlic to your curry can improve the flavour. Because of its many health advantages, most people start recommending you eat this superfood throughout the winter. But is it good to have more summers as well? According to the dietician, garlic should be consumed in the winter as it generates heat within our bodies. It may also cause bad breath, an acid influx, and bleeding. Therefore, it’s better if you limit consumption in the hot months. Turmeric: Turmeric has a warm potency and, taken in high quantities in the summer, might lead to health disorders. Just like other spices, this one should also be used in moderation. Also, one cannot neglect the benefits of spice. Warm turmeric-based beverages are quite popular during the winter to build immunity. Therefore, in summer, try making a cool beverage with spice that will also help you relax and cool down. Black Pepper: Last but not least, black pepper is known to fight coughs and colds, aid in weight loss, reduce inflammation, etc. But while it is recommended during the winter, in the summer it can cause rashes, and some people might not be able to handle the heat it brings to food. Therefore, think before you choose to serve a black pepper dish to your guests or family.

