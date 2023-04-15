Is Your Chest Pain An Indication Of A Heart Attack? Take Note Of These Signs

Chest pain can be confusing for many people as one cannot be sure if it indicates a heart attack, muscle pain, or acidity. It can be caused by factors other than a heart attack, but ignoring it can be dangerous. It is thus essential to understand how to identify chest pain caused by a heart attack.

According to Dr Vanita Arora, a Senior Consultant in the Cardiology Department at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi, people often mistake chest pain caused by a heart attack for muscle pain, gastritis, or acidity. While pressure is applied to the chest or ribs it can increase pain in muscle. Something similar happens during a heart attack and it’s often difficult to distinguish between muscle pain and pain caused by heart attack. In contrast, acidity produces a burning sensation in the middle of the chest, which is relieved by walking. If walking relieves the burning sensation in the chest, it indicates that the cause is acidity.

It is crucial to recognise that chest pain should not be ignored, since it could signify a heart attack. To determine the cause of chest pain accurately, medical attention should be sought immediately. This will ensure that appropriate treatment is provided, which could potentially save a person’s life.

Recognising the signs of a heart attack is crucial in preventing potentially life-threatening complications. Chest pain that is continuous and worsens with physical activity, such as walking, is a common sign of a heart attack.

It is essential to seek medical attention immediately if any of these symptoms are present:

- Pain on the left side of the chest that radiates to the shoulder or hands can also be a sign of a heart attack. Consulting a doctor is necessary to rule out any potential cardiac complications.

- Another sign of a heart attack is chest pain that spreads to the jaw and neck, which can increase continuously. Any chest pain that radiates to these areas should be taken seriously, as it could indicate an underlying heart problem.

- If there is a feeling of tightness in the chest, it could also be a sign of a heart attack. Seeking medical attention is necessary to receive prompt treatment and prevent any potential complications.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here