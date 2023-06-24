Is Your Hair Falling In Clumps? Try This DIY Hair Serum For the Best Results

Hair fall is a common issue faced by many. While some hair fall can be seasonal or due to poor diet, persistent and excessive hair loss can be concerning. Chemical-based products available in the market may provide a temporary solution, but their continuous use can contribute to hair fall. To reduce reliance on toxic chemical products, we present an amazing DIY recipe for long, shiny, and healthy hair.

DIY Hair Serum Recipe:

Place an iron pot on the stove and turn on the gas.

Pour a glass of water into the pot and let it boil.

Add a teaspoon of onion seeds (black cumin seeds) to the boiling water.

Incorporate one tablespoon of tea leaves, a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds, four to five curry leaves, two onion peels, and one-inch grated ginger.

Boil the mixture for 8 to 10 minutes and allow it to cool.

Once cooled, pour the serum into a bottle.

Your DIY magical hair serum is now ready for use.

How to Use:

Before washing your hair, make sure to untangle them.

Spray the serum onto your scalp and massage it for 10 to 15 minutes using a firm circular motion.

Tie your hair into a bun and leave it for about an hour.

Before washing your hair, comb through them to untangle any knots.

Hair Washing Method:

Rinse your hair thoroughly with running water.

In a bowl, combine the remaining serum with your shampoo.

Gently wash your hair using this mixture and then apply the conditioner.

Allow your hair to air dry.

Benefits of Using Kalonji Serum:

Reduces hair fall and promotes new hair growth.

Nourishes the scalp and hair tips.

Adds extra shine and strength to the hair.

Helps reduce inflammation and counteracts the effects of pollution on hair.

Nutrients in kalonji help maintain the hair’s natural colour, preventing premature greying.