Isha Ambani Arrives at the Official Launch of NMACC Dressed Elegantly in an Ethnic Attire

On March 31, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand opening ceremony at the Jio Global Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. Nita Ambani’s dream project, the cultural centre, will be officially opened today with a number of events planned over the course of three days.

Isha looked lovely in a stunning ivory and golden traditional gown, while Mukesh Ambani attended the spectacular occasion dressed in a black bandhgala.

Isha was dressed in an ivory skirt with a pallu-style embroidered dupatta around it. A similar floor-length shrug and a pair of block golden heels completed her outfit. There are numerous public special activities and performances planned for the three-day cultural kickoff. Day 1 of the ceremonial inauguration of the cultural centre at the Grand Theatre will feature a performance of the musical Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Country, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan.

During the major event, a number of musicians and celebrities are anticipated to travel to Mumbai.

